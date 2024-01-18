1 killed as private car falls into Gazipur ditch

A man was killed after he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Mafizur Rahman Mafiz Mondal, 65, son of Golam Mawla of Mauna Union, reports our local correspondent quoting Mauna Highway Police Station duty officer and Sub-Inspector Md Dawud.

"The accident took place on the north side of Badnibhanga old market on Mauna-Phulbaria regional road around 8:00am," the SI said.

Quoting eyewitnesses and locals, the SI said that blinded by thick fog, Mafiz lost control of his car and fell into a ditch on his way to Dhaka. He died on the spot.

Police could not confirm if anyone else was in the car, the SI said, adding that members of police are at the spot and investigating the incident.