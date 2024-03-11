1 killed as lorry hits auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

Accidents & Fires
A passenger of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed this morning as the vehicle collided with a lorry on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam of Salna Highway Police Station.

The accident took place in Dhaladia area around 6:00am, the SI said, adding that a passenger of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.

