1 killed as car collides with CNG auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

A man was killed and another injured when a private car collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Mauna-Kaliakair regional highway in Gazipur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 38. He was one of the passengers in the auto-rickshaw.

Confirming the incident, Sreepur Police Station Sub-Inspector Aminul Islam said, an unknown private car collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Badanibhanga area of the highway around 8:00am.

Mamun died on the spot, the SI said, adding that another injured passenger of the auto-rickshaw was taken first taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Mymenshingh Medical College Hospital.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

According to eyewitnesses and locals, the private car fled the scene after the accident.