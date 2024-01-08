1 killed in bus-car collision on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

A man was killed and another injured when a bus rammed a car on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway between Mohakhali entry and Tejgaon exit ramps this evening.

The deceased identified as Milon, 50, died after he was taken to the Kurmitola General Hospital.

The injured Mahfuz, 35, has been admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

They were both inside the car when the collision occurred at 6:15pm on the expressway's East Nakhalpara section.

A bus of VIP Paribahan rear-ended the car after the latter's tyre burst and it lost speed. Afterwards, the car driver lost control of the steering and came face-to-face with the bus, leading to a head-on collision. The car was completely damaged.

The car and the bus involved in the collision have been impounded.

The bus driver fled the scene. Legal proceedings are underway in this regard.