1 killed as bus breaks thru barrier of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal

An engineer of Bangladesh Civil Aviation was killed when a bus broke through a tin-made barricade of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

The deceased, Md Muidul Islam Siddique, was a senior sub-assistant engineer of Bangladesh Civil Aviation.

The incident took place when Muidul was on a motorcycle at the scene around 10:30am, Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yasin Arafat told The Daily Star.