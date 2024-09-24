1 killed, 8 hurt as truck falls on 2 auto-rickshaws in Karnaphuli bridge area

A man was killed and eight others injured as a fish-laden truck turned upside down and fell on two CNG-run auto-rickshaws in the port city's Karnaphuli Shah Amanat Bridge area around 11:00pm yesterday.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

Contacted, Ikhtear Uddin, officer-in-charge of Bakalia Police Station, said, "Primarily it is assumed that the driver of the truck lost control of the steering wheel."

Contacted, Alauddin Talukder, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police camp, said eight injured from the incident were admitted to the casualty ward of CMCH.