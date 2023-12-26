Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 01:45 AM

1 killed, 3 hurt as car falls into ditch

A man was killed and three others were injured as a training car fell into a roadside ditch in Munshiganj yesterday.

The accident took place in Taleshwar area of Sadar upazila.

The deceased -- Kaiser Ahmed, 25 -- was from Katlapara in the district.

Dr Kalam, duty doctor of the emergency department at Munshiganj General Hospital, said, "Four people were taken to the hospital after the accident. But Kauser was brought dead. The injured three were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

