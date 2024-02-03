1 killed, 10 injured in bus-microbus collision

A microbus driver was killed, and 10 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Sadar upazila of Manikganj yesterday.

The accident occurred around noon on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Bhatbaur area, said police.

Mitu Mia, son of Chanu Mia from Tara village in Ghior upazila of the district, died on the spot.

KM Meraj Uddin, traffic inspector (admin) in Manikganj, said the Paturia-bound bus of Rajdhani Express Paribahan collided with the microbus when the latter got on the highway after refueling at a station in Bhatbaur.

The injured have been admitted to the Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital.