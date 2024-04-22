1 dies, seven injured as bus hits tree in Sirajganj

A man died and seven others were injured when a bus hit a tree in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur upazila this morning.

The deceased is Al Shamim, 24, of Sujanagar upazila in Pabna.

The accident occurred around 10:00am on the Bogura-Nagarbari highway in the Shahjadpur area this morning, said Inspector Md Monirul Islam of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

Quoting locals, he said that a Dhaka bound bus from Pabna C-Line Paribahan hit a tree beside the highway after its driver lost control over the steering. Shamim died on the spot while seven others were critically injured.

The injured have been admitted to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.

The accident caused disruption in traffic movement on the busy highway for an hour, said the inspector.

Police have seized the bus but the driver managed to flee. A case has been filed, he added.