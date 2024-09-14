Accidents & Fires
UNB, Cox's Bazar
Sat Sep 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:07 AM

Accidents & Fires

1 dead, three go missing as trawler capsizes in Bay

19 others rescued
A fishermen died and three remained missing, while 19 others were rescued after a fishing trawler, "FB Rashida" carrying 23 fishermen, capsized during a storm in the Bay of Bengal yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Laboni Point in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased is Jamal, a resident of Chattogram's Lohagara.

According to Osman Gani, senior in-charge of Sea Safe Lifeguard, the trawler capsized due to a storm. One of the rescued, Jamal, was critically injured and declared dead after being taken to the hospital. The others are receiving treatment.

"We have spoken to the injured fishermen, who mentioned there were 23 fishermen onboard," he said.

Tanvir Hossain, magistrate of the Tourist Cell of Cox's Bazar District Administration, said, "The trawler is now ashore, and there are a few fishermen still missing."

"Once the injured are stable, we will be able to gather more details," he added.

