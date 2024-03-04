1 dead, 5 hurt in ‘Chander Gari’ accident in Bandarban

A 17-year-old girl died and five others were injured when a "Chander Gari" (locally modified passenger vehicle) overturned on a hilly road in Bandarban's Ruma upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Ling A Khumi, daughter of Kuhai Khumi of Kayit Para in ward 9 of Sadar union.

The accident occurred around 9:00am, said Ruma Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Shahjahan.

Quoting locals, police said the Chander Gari was going from Samakhal Para to Ruma market when the driver lost control on the hilly terrain near Nazerat Para, hit a roadside wall, and overturned.

Khumi died on the spot, while five others suffered injuries.

Locals took the injured to Ruma Upazila Health Complex.

Four individuals received treatment at the health complex, while one critically injured person was transferred to Bandarban Zilla Sadar Hospital, said Mohammad Shawkat ul Ferdous, health and family planning officer of the health complex.

The body of the deceased was sent to Ruma Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy.

Due to the rugged and unpaved roads of the hills, it was not possible to seize the car and no case was filed in this regard, said the OC.