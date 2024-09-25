1 dead, 10 hurt as bus skids off road, collapses on house

A speeding passenger bus today skidded off the road, hit a pedestrian and collapsed on a roadside house in Bhuanpur upazila of Tangail, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

The deceased is Abdul Halim, 55, a stationary-shop owner from Kuthiboyra village in the upazila, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Police and witnesses said the Tarakandi-bound bus of SS Travel was in a race with another bus of Bhai Bhai Paribahan recklessly, when its driver lost control over steering, leading to the accident at Kuthiboyra Bazar Intersection.

The bus hit Halim who was passing by, leaving him dead on the spot. As it collapsed on the house, two women in it sustained injuries, alongside eight passengers of the bus.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the injured and took them to a local hospital, said Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Bhuanpur Police Station.

The bus driver and his helper managed to flee, he added.