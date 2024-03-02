Tragedies rooted in inaction

After deadly fires like the one that claimed 46 lives on Thursday, authorities momentarily wake from their slumber to prevent recurrences but any such initiative loses steam as they fail to take concerted preventive action.

Then there is the inevitable recurrence and the cycle is repeated.

The building on Bailey Road where the fire broke out on Thursday night housed seven eateries, but Rajuk had approved the space on the first six floors only for office use, and the seventh floor for residential purposes.

Some of those restaurants at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall were operating for several years but Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, which is empowered to shut restaurants and hand out penalties, never took any action.

The eateries were running without adhering to fire safety rules. They stockpiled gas cylinders on the stairwell, which intensified Thursday night's inferno. The inaction of the authorities yet again allowed a fire to escalate to a calamitous scale.

Fire Service and Civil Defence twice issued notices to one of the ownersto implement a fire safety plan within 90 days, but the plan was not implemented within the period.

An fire service official said they were not empowered to take any action against anyone flouting fire safety rules.

On March 8 last year, an explosion caused by a leaked Titas Gas line at a basement café of a seven-storey building in the capital's Siddikbazar killed 25 people and left around 100 wounded. Following the incident, Rajuk inspected 2,204 buildings in the capital and found that 683 were using their basements to store flammable items, violating building construction rules.

Tonmoy Das, former member (development control) of Rajuk, said they had issued notices to the owners of the buildings at that time and asked them to clear the flammable items and restaurants from the ground floors within a month.

He, however, could not say whether their instructions were followed as he left Rajuk in June last year.

Asked what action, if any, was taken against those building owners, Rajuk's Chief Town Planner Md Ashraful Islam yesterday said the regulatory authority followed up on around 20 buildings in the last three months along with the fire service and found lack of fire safety in those buildings. Rajuk has issued notices asking the owners to correct the flaws, he added.

Rajuk has no information on whether the owners followed the instructions.

He admitted that this was not sufficient and they needed to step up efforts and, if necessary, the tasks of monitoring and following up should be outsourced.

"Now we are planning to conduct mobile courts. From now on, we will slap fines and if necessary, will seal buildings not following fire safety rules and building codes," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said Rajuk's scrutiny mainly falls on design shortcomings of buildings, and not as much on how the building is being used.

As per Building Construction Rules-2008, there is a provision for renewing occupancy certificates every five years and that gives Rajuk a chance for fresh inspections.

But it is not being enforced properly, Ashraf said.

The lone stairwell of the building was narrowed by gas cylinders kept by the occupants of the building.

He also said restaurants should fall under a separate category when applying for permission, because of their widespread use of gas cylinders. They now fall under the commercial category.

In many areas like Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi, Banani 11, Gulshan Avenue, most of the commercial buildings are occupied by restaurants which are also at great risk due to the cylinders, Ashraful added.

Adil Mohammad Khan, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said as the Bailey Road building is a mid-rise, it has one staircase but the building had lots of restaurants for which it should have two stairwells.

He said ensuring fire safety was a must in every building which has design shortcomings. Even if firefighters come within just five minutes of a fire, that time is enough to kill people. This is why establishments, especially commercial ones, must have their own fire safety measures.

"But most of the buildings in Dhaka do not have any in-built system or follow fire safety rules properly," he said.

"A trained manpower is necessary to douse fires, but in most cases we do not get such trained personnel in a commercial building," he said.

"We have a building code and have fire safety rules but due to lack of governance and monitoring, it is not working," he said.

"Keeping cylinders in the lone staircase was totally unacceptable, but who will look after it?" he asked, opining that those running businesses focus only on the profit motive.

There is no authority to manage hundreds of thousands of gas cylinders in Bangladesh, Adil added.

"If we fail to manage this cylinder properly, those have the potential to become bombs," he said.

He said use of a building both for residential and commercial purposes should stop.