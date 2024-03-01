Rajuk forms seven-member probe committee

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today formed a seven-member committee to investigate any potential faults in the design and approval process of a building on Bailey Road that caught fire last night.

The committee was asked to submit its report by the next seven working days to the chairman of Rajuk, said chief town planner Md Ashraful Islam.

Member (development control) of Rajuk is the convener of the committee while other members are chief engineer ( implementation), chief town planner, chief town architect of Rajuk, director development control-1, director zone-6 and authorised officer zone 6/1 of Rajuk.

The committee also will check whether there was mismatch in between the approved designs and the building, he said.

The committee also can take advice from any expert or can co-opt any official or professional as a member if it deems fit, he said.