Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire

Rajuk forms seven-member probe committee

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:29 PM
Rajuk forms seven-member probe committee
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today formed a seven-member committee to investigate any potential faults in the design and approval process of a building on Bailey Road that caught fire last night.

The committee was asked to submit its report by the next seven working days to the chairman of Rajuk, said chief town planner Md Ashraful Islam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Member (development control) of Rajuk is the convener of the committee while other members are chief engineer ( implementation), chief town planner, chief town architect of Rajuk, director development control-1, director zone-6 and authorised officer zone 6/1 of Rajuk.

The committee also will check whether there was mismatch in between the approved designs and the building, he said.

The committee also can take advice from any expert or can co-opt any official or professional as a member if it deems fit, he said.

Related topic:
bailey road fireRajuk to investigate reasons behind bailey road fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

bailey road fire

'I jumped off the roof for my life'

14h ago
46 dead of carbon monoxide inhalation

At least 46 dead of 'carbon monoxide inhalation': Samanta Lal

16h ago
Aranyak natyadal, cancel show, rarang, chanchal chowdhury, facebook post, Mamunur Rashid three-day-long leap year birthday celebration,

Aranyak Natyadal cancels show over Bailey Road fire tragedy

8h ago
44 killed in Bailey Road fire

44 lives lost to Bailey Road blaze

1d ago
victims of bailey road fire

Braving injuries to save lives

14h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification