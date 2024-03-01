Bailey Road fire
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Mar 1, 2024 11:58 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 03:30 PM

President, PM express shock over Bailey Road blaze

President Mohammed Sahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire incident at a commercial-cum-residential building on Bailey Road in Dhaka that claimed dozens of lives.

In a message, the president offered prayers for the departed souls and wished peace and early recovery for the injured in this tragic incident.

President Sahabuddin conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

In her message, the prime minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls of those who died in the fire incident and expressed sympathy to their bereaved family members.

The prime minister gave immediate instructions to the authorities concerned to provide quick treatment to the injured people.

bailey road firedeath toll from bailey road fireshock over Bailey Road fire incident
