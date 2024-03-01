Police official father in deep shock as daughter dies

Lamisha Islam with her police official father Nasirul Islam. Photo: Collected

Her mother passed away due to illness in 2018.

At the time, Lamisha Islam was only 18 years old, but she became responsible and used to take care of her younger sister and father -- Nasirul Islam.

For Nasirul, working as an additional deputy inspector general of police at the police headquarters, his two two daughters are his life.

In absence of mother, Lamisha, 23, a student of mechanical department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), became the nucleus of the family.

Everything was going fine till yesterday.

The devastating fire that broke out at a building on the Bailey Road took Lamisha's life along with 45 others.

His colleagues said Nasirul was playing the role of both mother and father to his daughters. He dreamed that one day his daughters would surpass their father's achievements and reach unique heights.

He had lots of hope on Lamisha.

It was not possible to get Nasirul's reaction. He is not crying or talking since the yesterday's incident, his colleagues said.

They said Lamisha went to a dinner with a friend at a restaurant in the building that caught fire on the Bailey Road.

They said Lamisa called her father after the building caught fire seeking help and pleaded to save her.

While expressing sorrow, Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, superintendent of police (now promoted as an additional DIG of police) of Bogura, in a social media post, said that he met Lamisha on February 26.

"I did not realise that death was so close to her," said Chakraborty.

Lamisha's body was taken to her village home in Faridpur by an ambulance of Dhaka Metropolitan Police around 10:30am. She will be buried there.

Police headquarters in a statement today said condoled the death of Lamisha.

The Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the fire incident.

The police chief also wished speedy recovery to the injured and those who are undergoing treatment.