'Many jumped to save themselves'

Says Siam, one of rescued restaurant staffer

An employee of Pizza Inn, Md Siam, was rescued from the rooftop of the six-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall after a fire broke out on the first floor tonight.

At that time, around 11-12 people, including Siam and seven of his colleagues, were in the restaurant on the fourth floor.

Four of them went to the rooftop to escape the fire. He said some of them climbed down the side of the building using pipes, while some used the stairs. "I even saw people jumping from the building, including my colleague Shakil."

Siam said at least 30 people took shelter on the roof before the rescue operations began.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

He said, "We initially learned about the fire when it was on the first floor. We hurried to the rooftop, where around 30 people were waiting for rescue. The fire service officials used a ladder to reach the rooftop and bring us down safely."

Meanwhile, Bahram Badsha, a shop staffer opposite the shopping complex, said two Pathao food delivery men went inside the building to receive food. One of them, Md Faruk, has been rescued. The other one is still trapped inside.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Ten people have been brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

They were hurt after jumping out of the building, he added.