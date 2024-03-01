Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 04:22 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire

Journo among victims of Bailey Road fire

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:24 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 04:22 PM
Journalist dies in Bailey Road fire

Abhishruti Sharsti, a staff correspondent at Thereport.live, is among the 46 victims of the fire at building at Bailey Road.

Her colleagues and friends identified the body at 12:30pm at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Golam Rabbani, chief reporter of Thereport.live, confirmed The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We learned that she was at a restaurant in the building with her friend. Her phone has been switched off since last night, and we couldn't trace her," he said.

The authorities at the Burn Institute informed that a body belonging to a female was at their morgue.

"We rushed to the spot and identified her by seeing different religious bracelets on her hands," Rabbi said.

Efforts to reach Abhishruti's family have been unsuccessful, as the only contact number we have for them is switched off, he noted.

"She also served as the vice-president of Eden Mohila College's Razia Hall unit for Chhatra League, and we are attempting to contact the college authorities to facilitate communication with her family," he said.

Hailing from Kushtia's Khoksha upazila, Abhishruti was a Philosophy department student at Eden Mohila College.

Related topic:
Journalist dies in Bailey Road firedeath toll from bailey road fireVictims of bailey road fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

govt to provide financial aid for burial of victims

Govt to provide financial aid for burial of victims

14h ago

President, PM express shock over Bailey Road blaze

16h ago
victims of bailey road fire

Braving injuries to save lives

14h ago
family of five burnt to death

Family of five burnt to death just 18 days before fresh start

15h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification