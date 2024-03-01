Journo among victims of Bailey Road fire

Abhishruti Sharsti, a staff correspondent at Thereport.live, is among the 46 victims of the fire at building at Bailey Road.

Her colleagues and friends identified the body at 12:30pm at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Golam Rabbani, chief reporter of Thereport.live, confirmed The Daily Star.

"We learned that she was at a restaurant in the building with her friend. Her phone has been switched off since last night, and we couldn't trace her," he said.

The authorities at the Burn Institute informed that a body belonging to a female was at their morgue.

"We rushed to the spot and identified her by seeing different religious bracelets on her hands," Rabbi said.

Efforts to reach Abhishruti's family have been unsuccessful, as the only contact number we have for them is switched off, he noted.

"She also served as the vice-president of Eden Mohila College's Razia Hall unit for Chhatra League, and we are attempting to contact the college authorities to facilitate communication with her family," he said.

Hailing from Kushtia's Khoksha upazila, Abhishruti was a Philosophy department student at Eden Mohila College.