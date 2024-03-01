govt to provide financial aid for burial of victims

Firefighters working to douse the blaze that broke out at a seven-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The government will provide financial assistance for the burial of the victims who died in last night's deadly fire incident at the Bailey Road building in Dhaka.

While talking to reporters present at the spot, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman said Tk 25,000 will be given from the ministry to support the burial of each deceased.

He also said that apart from the burial aid, the government will also bear the medical treatment cost of those injured in the blaze.

The minister visited the site around 10:00am.

The state minister also assured that necessary assistance and said support will be extended to the victims' families in the future as per their needs.