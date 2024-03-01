Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:46 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:15 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire

Govt to provide financial aid for burial of victims

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:46 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 02:15 PM
govt to provide financial aid for burial of victims
Firefighters working to douse the blaze that broke out at a seven-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The government will provide financial assistance for the burial of the victims who died in last night's deadly fire incident at the Bailey Road building in Dhaka.

While talking to reporters present at the spot, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman said Tk 25,000 will be given from the ministry to support the burial of each deceased.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also said that apart from the burial aid, the government will also bear the medical treatment cost of those injured in the blaze.

The minister visited the site around 10:00am.

The state minister also assured that necessary assistance and said support will be extended to the victims' families in the future as per their needs.

Related topic:
bailey road fireVictims of bailey road firegovt to provide financial aid for burial of victims
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

family of five burnt to death

Family of five burnt to death just 18 days before fresh start

15h ago
Burning issues

Burning issues

8h ago
BNP blames govt's incompetency

BNP blames govt's incompetency for frequent fire incidents

12h ago
bailey road fire

'I jumped off the roof for my life'

14h ago

Building owners defied repeated calls for safety: fire DG

14h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification