Bailey Road fire
Dipan Nandy, Md Abbas
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:35 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 07:10 PM

Braving injuries to save lives

Photo: Dipan Nandy

"It's heartbreaking to see someone burning in front of you, and you can't do anything for them," said Sheikh Rakib while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

While talking to The Daily Star, Rakib, a dedicated Red Crescent volunteer, recounted rescuing 12 people from the building, transporting them to different hospitals, with eight declared dead by doctors.

Reflecting on the chaotic scene, Rakib said the victims had little choice in their effort to survive in a building which had little safety measures and emergency exit

Faridul Islam, a food delivery boy and another survivor, shared his ordeal.

"Due to smoke, we couldn't go downstairs. Using clothes to shield our eyes, we crawled up through the staircase, eventually reaching the rooftop. Despite witnessing others jumping from the building, I refrained myself."

Firefighters later rescued Faridul and several others from the perilous situation.

Mehdi Hasan, undergoing treatment at the burn institute, recounted how the chaos unfolded. He was in the building to attend a get-together at Khana's restaurant with his wife.

Trapped by smoke, they sought refuge in a washroom, wetting clothes for protection.

"We thought it would be our last day. After around two hours, firefighters rescued us," he recalls.

These correspondents spoke with at least five more survivors who echoed similar harrowing experiences.

push notification