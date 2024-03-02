Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 09:55 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire

Barguna’s Naeem, Patuakhali’s Jewel laid to rest

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 09:55 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:58 PM
Bailey Road restaurant fire
Star file photo

Two victims of the fire at a building on the capital's Bailey Road were laid to rest yesterday.

Body of Barguna's Naeem, 22, was brought to his home in Gaurichanna village under Sadar upazila in an ambulance. He was later buried in his family graveyard after Maghrib prayers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

onlookers gather in front of the charred seven-storey building.
Read more

Short circuit or gas leak might be the cause

According to family sources, college student Naeem went to Dhaka a month ago to provide some financial support to his family. He started working in Kachchi Bhai restaurant just 3 days before the fire incident.

Meanwhile in Patuakhali, Jewel Rana, 35, was buried in his family graveyard last night after his body reached Patuakhali around 8:00pm, reports our local correspondent quoting his family.

Jewel was a chef of Ambrosia Restaurant. He left behind his wife and 2 children.

At least 46 people were killed in the fire that broke out at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on Thursday night.

Firefighters brought the flames under control after two hours of frantic efforts.

The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall houses shops and diners such as a Kachchi Bhai, a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Illiyeen, Khana's, and Pizza Inn.

Related topic:
fire incident baily roadbailey road firebailey road fire tragedy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Burning issues

Burning issues

21h ago
Bailey Road Fire: PM deplores absence of fire exit

They live to tell

17h ago
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas visited the scene of the fire at Bailey Road in Dhaka.

'All concerned must be held accountable for not following building regulations'

19h ago
Bailey Road Fire: PM deplores absence of fire exit

Bailey Road Fire: PM deplores absence of fire exit

17h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘এত মানুষের মৃত্যুর জন্য অব্যবস্থাপনাই দায়ী’

রাজধানীর বেইলি রোডের গ্রিন কোজি কটেজে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে প্রাণ হারানো কুমিল্লার পাঁচ জনের দাফন সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। গতকাল শুক্রবার তাদের দাফন করা হয়। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হওয়ার পরও ৩ বছর শুল্ক সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification