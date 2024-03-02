Barguna’s Naeem, Patuakhali’s Jewel laid to rest

Two victims of the fire at a building on the capital's Bailey Road were laid to rest yesterday.

Body of Barguna's Naeem, 22, was brought to his home in Gaurichanna village under Sadar upazila in an ambulance. He was later buried in his family graveyard after Maghrib prayers.

According to family sources, college student Naeem went to Dhaka a month ago to provide some financial support to his family. He started working in Kachchi Bhai restaurant just 3 days before the fire incident.

Meanwhile in Patuakhali, Jewel Rana, 35, was buried in his family graveyard last night after his body reached Patuakhali around 8:00pm, reports our local correspondent quoting his family.

Jewel was a chef of Ambrosia Restaurant. He left behind his wife and 2 children.

At least 46 people were killed in the fire that broke out at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on Thursday night.

Firefighters brought the flames under control after two hours of frantic efforts.

The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall houses shops and diners such as a Kachchi Bhai, a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Illiyeen, Khana's, and Pizza Inn.