Bailey Road fire: At least 44 dead

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

At least 44 people were killed and 22 critically injured in a fire that broke out at a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

Of the deceased, 33 died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 in Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen while talking to reporters today.

In pictures: Bailey Road fire

Meanwhile, another person died at Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh, said Inspector General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Around 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, were rescued from Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall.

'Gas cylinders were scattered along the staircase'

The fire that broke out around 9:50pm was brought under control after two hours.

