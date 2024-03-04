Bailey Road Fire: Ensure thorough probe, punishment

Say 48 eminent citizens, NHRC

As many as 48 eminent citizens yesterday urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the Bailey Road fire to unearth the real cause behind the human disaster.

In a joint statement, they demanded the identification of the role of different organisations situated in the multi-storied building and stressed the importance of investigating the negligence, failure and absence of surveillance of various government authorities, including the city corporation and the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK),

"There is no way to think of the Bailey Road accident as separate from all the fire accidents that have happened before. We think this is a continuation of those tragic accidents," the statement said.

Those accidents occurred mainly due to the gross dereliction of duty on the part of the various institutions of the state.

The statement questioned whether the fire service's sending notices to the buildings was sufficient and why legal action was not taken.

"The question is, of course, does the responsibility of the fire service end with just notice? They have the power to take legal action; why didn't they do it? RAJUK is supposed to monitor whether the building has been built according to the design, so it cannot avoid its responsibility under any circumstances citing the lack of manpower."

Furthermore, the eminent citizens placed six additional demands, including implementing measures to prevent fire accidents as directed by the High Court, holding those responsible for the accident accountable under the law, formulating a long-term fire accident prevention policy, ensuring its implementation, involving experts and representatives of affected communities in policy formulation, ensuring adequate compensation for affected families, taking steps to prevent fire incidents in urban and industrial areas and forming citizen protection committees.

Additionally, they called for the enforcement of compulsory fire extinguishing systems in places where many people gather such as restaurants, industries and factories as an interim measure.

The signatories of the statement include Sultana Kamal, human rights activist; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Hamida Human, human rights activist; Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary; Anu Muhammad, former Jahangirnagar University professor; and Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

ZI Khan Panna, senior advocate at the Supreme Court; Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive officer of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association; Salma Ali, executive director at Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association; and Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, also signed off on the statement.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said that it will be possible to prevent the recurrence of fire and deaths if punishment is ensured against the responsible organisations, individuals, building owners and the others involved.

"A culture of impunity has been created as action is not taken against those responsible day after day. That's why fire incidents are repeating time and again," he said at a press conference held at the NHRC conference room yesterday,

It is necessary to bring the responsible government departments under accountability to ensure the fire safety of buildings.

There should be a provision for maximum penalties against the officers and institutions who fail to perform such duties, he said.

"Our law also has detailed mentions, but it is not being implemented properly. That is what is keeping the problem alive. The apathy of government regulators, the tendency to manage and irresponsibility are evident."

No cases were filed in connection with most of the fire incidents and deaths.

"In most cases, those responsible have been identified, but no action has been taken against them. We have not learned proper lessons from the major fires and explosions that have taken place over the years, and that is why these incidents are repeating."