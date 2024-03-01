Bailey Road Fire: 5-member probe committee formed

Fire service formed a probe committee over the incident at the seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

A five-member investigation committee, headed by Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury, was formed to find the cause of the fire at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, according to a notification sent to the media by Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Deputy Director of Dhaka Division Md Saleh Uddin of Fire Service has been made the member secretary.

The other three members include deputy additional director of the zone, senior station officer, and warehouse inspector.

At least 44 people were killed and dozens injured in the fire that razed through Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall last night.