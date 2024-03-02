Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:14 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:23 AM

Bailey Road fire

Bailey Road Fire: 3-year-old's body among three more identified

44 killed in Bailey Road fire
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Three more bodies of victims of Thursday night's deadly fire at a building on Bailey Road were identified by a family member last night.

The victims are: Shahjalal Uddin, 34, an assistant revenue officer, his wife Meherunnesa Jahan Helali, 24, and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Fairuz Kashem Jamira.

Meherunnesa's father Mokter Alam Helali identified their bodies at the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:00pm last night.

Mokter said, "I was staying at a hotel in Dhaka with my younger daughter who was preparing for the university admission tests. On Thursday I had breakfast at Meherunnesa's house. They were set to take a three-day vacation in Khagrachhari."

Before boarding the bus for Khagrachhari, they were having dinner at a restaurant inside the seven-storey building on Bailey Road.

They were all burnt to death.

At least 46 people were killed as a fire razed through the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Thursday night.

The commercial building housed many shops and diners such as a a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Illiyeen, Kachchi Bhai, Khana's, and Pizza Inn.

