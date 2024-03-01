42 in critical condition: IGP

At least 42 people were rescued in an unconscious state from the seven-storey commercial building that caught on fire last night on Bailey Road in the capital.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, talking to reporters at the spot, said their condition was critical.

Fire officials recovered three bodies from the spot.

Seventy-five people, in total, were rescued from the building.

The fire that broke out at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall around 9:50pm Thursday was brought under control after two hours.