Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:52 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 07:47 PM

Most Viewed

Bailey Road fire
Bailey Road Fire

42 in critical condition: IGP

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:52 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 07:47 PM
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Photo: Collected

At least 42 people were rescued in an unconscious state from the seven-storey commercial building that caught on fire last night on Bailey Road in the capital.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, talking to reporters at the spot, said their condition was critical.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

44 killed in Bailey Road fire
Read more

44 lives lost to Bailey Road blaze

Fire officials recovered three bodies from the spot.

Seventy-five people, in total, were rescued from the building.

The fire that broke out at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall around 9:50pm Thursday was brought under control after two hours.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification