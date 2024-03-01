Bailey Road fire
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 09:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 03:58 PM

2 owners of 'Chumuk', manager of 'Kachchi Bhai' held

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 09:04 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 03:58 PM
Photo: Collected

Police today detained three people, including two owners of a food shop called "Chumuk" in connection with last night's deadly fire at the seven-storey building on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

The detainees are Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of "Chumuk", and Md Jisan, manager of another eatery named "Kachchi Bhai".

They have been detained for questioning, and subsequent action will be determined by the gravity of their negligence, said Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, in a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre this evening.

Mahid said the fire started from Chumuk, located on the ground floor of the building. The police will file a case over causing death due to negligence, he said.

Anyone from the victims' families can also file a case if they wish, he added.

46 dead of carbon monoxide inhalation
Asked, whether there was any negligence by the owners of the building, he said that legal action would be taken against whoever was found responsible for this incident.

So far, 46 people including 20 men, 18 women, and eight children have died in the fire, he said.

Among them, 40 of the dead have been identified. The bodies of 38 have been handed over to families. The bodies of two people have been kept in the freezer of the morgue.

The rest six will be identified through DNA testing, he added.

