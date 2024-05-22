US deeply troubled by reports of rising tensions in Rakhine

The US is deeply troubled by the reports of increased violence and intercommunal tension in Rakhine State of Myanmar, including reports of towns being burned and residents, including Rohingya, being displaced.

These developments follow concerning reports of forced conscription of Rohingya, as well as the spread of disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech, said the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement today.

"The military's previous acts of genocide and other crimes against humanity targeting Rohingya, in addition to its history of stoking intercommunal tensions in Rakhine State and elsewhere across the country, underscore the grave dangers to civilians."

Miller said the current rise in violence and tensions also raise the risks of further atrocities.

"We call on Burma's military, as well as all armed actors, to protect civilian populations and allow for unhindered humanitarian access."

The US has encouraged international partners to condemn this increased violence, take action to hold perpetrators of human rights abuses accountable, and provide protection to those fleeing violence to prevent future atrocities.

Miller said the US remains committed to promoting justice for victims and survivors, as well as to holding accountable those responsible for atrocities, and will impose costs on the military and other armed actors who commit abuses.