Sri Lanka polls to be held in 2025

Sri Lanka's general election will be held in 2025 and financial provisions for the polls will be provided in next year's budget, a statement from President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said yesterday.

The presidential election will be held within "mandated period," the statement added.

The election commission is responsible for holding elections, and the government will be communicating with the commission as and when required, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

Last week, the cabinet of ministers approved a proposal to allocate 10 billion rupees (about $32 million) for elections to be held in 2024, the government's information department said.

According to the country's constitution, the forthcoming presidential election should be held before October 17, 2024.