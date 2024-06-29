Rohingya genocide: Argentine prosecutor petitions court seeking arrest warrants for perpetrators

A soldier from the rebel Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) carries an RPG launcher near a Myanmar military base at Thingyan Nyi Naung village on the outskirts of Myawaddy, the Thailand-Myanmar border town, April 15, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

An Argentine prosecutor petitioned to an Argentine Court seeking multiple arrest warrants against the perpetrators of Rohingya genocide in Rakhine State.

Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK), which has brought a case of genocide in Argentina using the principle of universal jurisdiction, said this in a statement today.

The Argentine prosecutor's petition seeks a wider range of arrest warrants, including that of Aung San Suu Kyi and Htin Kyaw.

BROUK first filed a complaint to the Argentina judiciary in 2019 and the case was opened in 2021. It is the first universal jurisdiction case anywhere in the world regarding the Rohingya genocide.

The Myanmar junta conducted a brutal military crackdown against the Rohingyas in 2017, and a genocide case against this is going on at the International Court of Justice.

Earlier in December 2023, the BROUK made a similar arrest warrant against Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief and 2021 military coup leader; Soe Win, deputy commander-in-chief; Aung Kyaw Zaw, commander of the Bureau of Special Operations No 3; Maung Maung Soe, chief of the Army's Western Command; Aung Aung, commander of the Army's Light Infantry Battalion No 33; Kyaw Shay, police officer; and Aung San Mya, village chairman.

BROUK in its statement said the court will now have to decide whether to issue all, some, or none, of the arrest warrants. No arrest warrants have yet been issued and it may be several weeks before a decision is made.

"Many of the individuals whose warrants are requested for -- including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing -- are not only responsible for the genocide against the Rohingya but are also responsible for atrocities against other communities in Burma, including crimes against humanity since the military coup of February 2021. These crimes are ongoing," said Tun Khin, president of BROUK.

"Today we are one more step closer to finally seeing the first ever arrests warrants for Min Aung Hlaing and senior members of the Burmese military," he said.

"The decision to request arrest warrants sends a clear message to the Burmese military that they will not be able to escape accountability for their crimes."

Tun Khin said this is the first time ever an independent prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for the widespread and horrendous crimes committed by the Burmese military for decades.