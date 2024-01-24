Pakistani father kills son over political party flag

A father killed his son after the pair disagreed about which political party flag to display in the lead-up to Pakistan's general election, police said. The argument broke out when the son, who recently returned from working in Qatar, hoisted the flag of former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI party at the family home on the outskirts of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. "The father prohibited his son from hoisting the PTI flag at home, but the son refused to take it down and abandon PTI," said district police official Naseer Farid. "The argument escalated, and in a fit of anger, the father fired a pistol at his 31-year-old son, before fleeing the house." The son died on the way to hospital. Police are searching for the father.