Pakistan HC restores ‘bat’ as PTI party symbol

Dawn Online
Thu Jan 11, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:43 AM

In a major relief ahead of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) yesterday declared "illegal" the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to revoke the PTI's 'bat' electoral symbol and reject its intra-party polls.

In the short order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PHC said that the ECP order was "illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect".

The court directed the PTI to publish the certificate filed by the PTI following internal polls on its website. "It is further held and declared that the PTI is entitled to the election symbol strictly in terms of Sections 215 and 217 read with any other enabling provision of the Election Act, 2017 and Election Rules, 2017," it said.

