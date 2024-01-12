Pakistan ex-PM Sharif to launch polls campaign next week

Southeast Asia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose party is considered a front-runner to win general elections in February, will kick off his campaign next week, aides said, days after the Supreme Court cleared him to run for a fourth term.

The campaign for the February 8 poll, delayed since November, looks set to fire up a lacklustre race in an uncertain political environment after Sharif's main rival and former premier Imran Khan, was jailed and disqualified from contesting.

"We will, God willing, start our mass campaign on January 15," Pervaiz Rashid, a close Sharif aide told Reuters, adding that the former premier would speak at a rally two days later.

Analysts believe the South Asian nation's powerful military has thrown its backing to Sharif, 74, after it was locked in a standoff with former cricket star Khan, 71.

That gives Sharif an edge in a country where army generals mostly decide on making or breaking governments.

