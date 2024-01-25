Pakistan to deploy army for security

Pakistan will deploy the army to ensure peace at its general election next month, the prime minister's office said, amid concerns that recent attacks by Islamist militants could threaten the holding of the February 8 polls.

The cabinet chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar approved the deployment of army and paramilitary troops to ensure a peaceful election, a statement by Kakar's office said. Pakistan's last election in 2018, which brought former prime minister Imran Khan to power, saw thousands of troops deployed across the country to provide security.