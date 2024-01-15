Pak SC strips ex-PM Khan’s party of polls symbol

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Saturday rejected an attempt by former prime minister Imran Khan's party to retain its traditional electoral symbol of a cricket bat, in the latest setback for the jailed leader ahead of a general election.

Khan's party, at odds with army generals, has been grappling with a military-backed crackdown that has gathered pace ahead of the February 8 vote. The party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleges the military is attempting to keep it out of the election race, a charge the army denies.

A party's electoral symbol on ballot papers is significant for voters to be able to identify its candidates in the South Asian nation of 241 million people, where the majority of constituencies are in rural areas with low literacy.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the ruling in a live late night telecast of the proceedings on the top court's website.

Stripped of the bat, PTI candidates will need to contest on individual symbols, which could confuse its voters.

"This, by far, is the worst decision impacting million of voters," the party said in a statement.