No Indian troops in Maldives after May 10

President Muizzu says after military deal with China

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu yesterday declared that Indian military personnel will not be present in the island nation after May 10.

"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. The Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," he said, on a day when his country signed an agreement with China to receive free military aid, reports NDTV.

The Maldives has signed the "military assistance" deal with China after ordering Indian troops deployed in the small but strategically-placed archipelago to leave, officials said yesterday.

Some 89 Indian military personnel in the country will be gone by May 10 after having been previously ordered out by pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power last year on an anti-Indian platform.

The Maldivian defence ministry said they signed an "agreement on China's provision of military assistance" with Beijing late Monday, saying the agreement was "gratis", or without payment or charge, but giving no further details.

The defence ministry said the deal was to foster "stronger bilateral ties", in a post on social media platform X.

India is suspicious of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in the Maldives, a chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator, as well as in neighbouring Sri Lanka.