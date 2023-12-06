Southeast Asia
Nepal urges Russia not to recruit its citizens into army

Nepal said it has asked Moscow not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and immediately send back any Nepali soldier commissioned there back to Himalayan nation after revealing six soldiers serving Russia's military had been killed.

Nepali soldiers, called Gurkhas, are known for their bravery and fighting skills, and have been serving the British and Indian armies following the independence of India in 1947 under an agreement between the three countries.

Nepal has no such agreement with Russia, which invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.

