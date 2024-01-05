Nepal signs energy export deal with India

Nepal yesterday signed a deal with India for the Himalayan republic to export 10,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity over the next decade to its energy-hungry neighbour. More than four in five Nepalis did not have access to electricity in 2000, according to the International Energy Agency, but a dam building spree in the years since has helped connect nearly all of its 30 million people to the grid. It currently has installed capacity of over 2,600 megawatts from over 150 projects, with another over 200 projects under construction. Nepali foreign ministry spokesman Amrit Bahadur Rai confirmed the "long-term power trade" deal to AFP, signed during a visit of Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar to Kathmandu. Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal president Ganesh Karki said the deal was "historic". "Now the government must focus on creating laws and a conducive environment to support production of that scale," he added.