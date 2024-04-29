Southeast Asia
AFP
Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:44 PM

Most Viewed

Southeast Asia

Myanmar records hottest ever April temperature of 48.2°C: weather department

AFP
Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:34 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:44 PM

Myanmar recorded its hottest ever April temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius (118.76 Fahrenheit), its weather department said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation bakes in a heatwave.

The mercury hit 48.2C in the town of Chauk in central Myanmar's Magway region on Sunday, according to a statement from the country's weather office, the highest temperature seen anywhere in Myanmar in April since records began 56 years ago.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে ঢাকাসহ ৪ বিভাগে বৃষ্টি হতে পারে

‘বৃষ্টিপাতের কারণে তাপমাত্রা কমবে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

সিএনএনের জরিপ: ৭১ শতাংশ মার্কিনি মনে করেন বাইডেনের গাজানীতি ভুল

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification