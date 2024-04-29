Myanmar records hottest ever April temperature of 48.2°C: weather department

Myanmar recorded its hottest ever April temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius (118.76 Fahrenheit), its weather department said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation bakes in a heatwave.

The mercury hit 48.2C in the town of Chauk in central Myanmar's Magway region on Sunday, according to a statement from the country's weather office, the highest temperature seen anywhere in Myanmar in April since records began 56 years ago.