Myanmar junta under attack on new fronts

Say rebels; thousands flee to India

Ethnic minority insurgent groups attacked security posts in Myanmar yesterday, residents, rebels and an official said, as fighting erupted on two new fronts, and thousands of people crossed into neighbouring India seeking safety.

Myanmar's military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts.

The military-installed president last week said Myanmar, a country the size of France, was at risk of breaking apart because of an ineffective response to the rebellion. The generals say they are fighting "terrorists".

One of the three allied insurgent groups, the Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for greater autonomy in Rakhine State in western Myanmar, seized posts in the Rathedaung and Minbya areas, about 200 km (124 miles) apart, AA spokesman Khine Thu Kha said.

"We have conquered some posts and fighting is continuing in some other places," he said.

A resident of Rathedaung said gunfire was heard before dawn yesterday followed by hours of artillery bombardment, with the military seen blocking entrances to the area and reinforcing administrative buildings.