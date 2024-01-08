Japan ruling party MP arrested

Japanese prosecutors yesterday made the first arrests in a funding scandal that forced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to replace four ministers last month, local reports said. Ruling party lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda, 57, was held on suspicion of violating the political funds control law, Japanese media outlets, including Jiji Press, reported. Ikeda, whose 45-year-old secretary was also arrested, is suspected of receiving kickbacks of around 48 million yen ($330,000), the reports said. Kishida last month sacked the top government spokesman, the trade minister and two other ministers over a failure to report political funds as required by law.