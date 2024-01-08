Southeast Asia
AFP, Tokyo
Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Southeast Asia
FUND SCANDAL

Japan ruling party MP arrested

AFP, Tokyo
Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Japanese prosecutors yesterday made the first arrests in a funding scandal that forced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to replace four ministers last month, local reports said. Ruling party lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda, 57, was held on suspicion of violating the political funds control law, Japanese media outlets, including Jiji Press, reported. Ikeda, whose 45-year-old secretary was also arrested, is suspected of receiving kickbacks of around 48 million yen ($330,000), the reports said. Kishida last month sacked the top government spokesman, the trade minister and two other ministers over a failure to report political funds as required by law.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শামীমকে হারিয়ে জয়ী এ কে আজাদ
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

শামীমকে হারিয়ে জয়ী এ কে আজাদ

দুই প্রার্থী মধ্যে ভোটের ব্যবধান ৫৯ হাজার নয়টি।

এইমাত্র
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ফল ঘোষণার পর বিজয় মিছিল ও সহিংসতা নয়: শেখ হাসিনা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification