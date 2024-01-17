Ex-Pak PM Imran sees ‘nexus’ between Nawaz, two umpires

Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Monday alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was "playing with the support" of "two umpires" and one of them had recently given a "no-ball" in his favour.

Speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana case, he said recent events which had sidelined the PTI and provided relief to Nawaz Sharif were part of the so-called London Plan.

However, he hoped, the public through their power of ballot on February 8 would react against unjust treatment meted out to him and his party in the run-up to the elections.

The ex-premier said his political struggle spanned over 27 years and his party had an overwhelming support among the masses which would be manifested on February 8.

Khan claimed he was being victimised for exposing the alleged conspiracy of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa against his government.

He said that at least a five-member bench should have heard the case related to the PTI's electoral symbol.

Imran Khan said Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also took vehicles from Toshakhana for paltry sums, but they seemed "immune" to legal proceedings whereas cases against him were being instituted one after another.

Speaking about the party tickets, Khan said his lawyers were not allowed to bring relevant documents inside the jail, due to which he could not deliberate on the candidature of aspirants.