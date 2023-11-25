Chinese, Myanmar militaries begin live-fire drills

Smoke rises as a truck burns near the Myanmar-China border, near Muse, Myanmar, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on November 23, 2023. Screengrab of video obtained by REUTERS

The Chinese military has begun live-fire drills with Myanmar in a border security move as violence escalates between the Southeast Asian country's ruling junta and armed rebel groups that are fighting for greater autonomy and return to democracy.

The "real combat training", taking place on the Chinese side of the border, aims to test the "rapid mobilising, border sealing, and fire strike [capabilities]" of the People's Liberation Army, its Southern Theatre Command said, according to a report of the South China Morning Post (SCMP) today.

"[Our] troops are always prepared to respond to various unexpected situations and are determined to safeguard [China's] national sovereignty, border stability, and the safety of people's lives and property," the Command said.

The brief post did not offer details on how long the drills would last, their exact location or the number of troops involved.

The rare joint exercises come amid fears of China's border security being threatened as a coordinated offensive by northern rebel groups has the Myanmar junta facing its toughest challenge since seizing power in a military coup in 2021.

The last time China carried out a live-fire military exercise at the Myanmar border was in March 2017, weeks after at least 30 people were killed in an attack by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebel group in Laukkai, capital of the restive Kokang region in northern Shan state.

The drills also come two days after a convoy of trucks carrying goods from China went up in flames at a bilateral trade terminal in Shan, which borders China's southwestern Yunnan province.

In a statement on Friday, the Myanmar information ministry said 120 trucks carrying household, consumer goods and building materials had been destroyed in the "terrorist act" carried out by rebel groups on Thursday morning.

Armed resistance groups including the Kokang-based MNDAA used drones to drop bombs on the non-military target, the ministry said.

The MNDAA is part of the "Three Brotherhood Alliance" in Shan state with two other rebel groups that has taken control of many places in northern Myanmar.

The ministry statement did not offer details on any casualties.

The Post has reached out to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar for comment.