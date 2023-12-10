'Bangladeshi man' among two arrested for selling fake permits in Malaysia

A foreign couple was arrested by the Johor Immigration Department for operating a fake working permit renewal syndicate at an apartment here.

Johor Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said that the duo, aged 44 and 37, was arrested under an operation dubbed Ops Serkap at 1.15am on Friday (Dec 8) during a raid.

"The man was from Bangladesh while the woman was from Indonesia; the couple was arrested inside a room at an apartment in Pasir Gudang.

"Their main target is the foreign workers, especially Bangladeshis, who have issues renewing their working permits and the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK 2.0) work permit application," he said in a statement here on Saturday (Dec 9).

The duo, who claimed to be a husband and wife, is charging between RM2,500 and RM3,000 for each work permit application, he added.

The department has also managed to confiscate 13 international passports from Bangladesh and India that were hidden inside a wardrobe and cash worth RM34,983.

"The woman is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without valid travel documents.

"While the man is being investigated under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for hiring foreign workers without legal permits and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 for unlawful possession of another person's passport," he said.