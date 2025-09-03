Argentina court urged to include Arakan Army atrocities in Rohingya genocide case

A Rohingya group has petitioned the Buenos Aires Federal Court in Argentina to expand its universal jurisdiction case on the Rohingya genocide to include atrocity crimes by the Arakan Army (AA).

The Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK) filed the petition seeking arrest warrants for the AA Commander-in-Chief Major General Twan Mrat Naing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Nyo Twan Awng, and others in the chain of command, BROUK said in a statement issued today.

In response to a pioneering universal jurisdiction case initiated by BROUK in 2019 and formally opened in 2021, the Buenos Aires Federal Court issued arrest warrants in February for 25 Myanmar officials implicated in the Rohingya genocide.

In yesterday's filing, BROUK submitted further evidence and five witnesses ready to testify on recent AA atrocities and seeks arrest warrants of AA Commanders.

BROUK said for more than a year, the AA -- an ethnic armed group fighting the Myanmar junta which currently controls the majority of Rakhine State -- has led a brutal campaign of abuse against Rohingya civilians, including mass killings, rape and other forms of sexual violence, torture, and forced starvation. This campaign has intensified considerably in 2025.

In a report released on August 29, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, documented a wide range of atrocity crimes committed by the AA against Rohingya civilians, forcing many to flee their homes and villages.

One of the most horrific incidents occurred on May 2, 2024, AA fighters massacred hundreds of Rohingya in a single day in Htan Shauk Khan village (known locally as Hoinya Seeri) in Buthidaung Township in the Rakhine State.

Witnesses described being stopped by Arakan Army elements, divided into three groups in nearby paddy fields, and then fired upon -- leaving dozens dead.

One survivor recalled the scene as "a river of blood". "I saw shooting. I saw mass killing. There were a lot of guns; people were shot in the legs and chest." Another recounted the killing of 20 relatives, including three children.

Fortify Rights has also documented a pattern of the AA torturing and "disappearing" captured Rohingya men in ad-hoc detention centres.

Aid actors, meanwhile, have warned that these crimes are taking place in a context where Rohingya are increasingly at risk of starvation, in part due to onerous humanitarian access restrictions imposed by the Myanmar military.

"There is no question that these atrocities amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya, who have already faced a decades-long state-sponsored genocide in Myanmar," said Tun Khin, president of BROUK.

"The Arakan Army, as a non-state actor, has the same responsibility as Myanmar military to refrain from committing crimes against humanity and genocide," he said.