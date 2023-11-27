Southeast Asia
AFP, Karachi
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:12 AM

Most Viewed

Southeast Asia

11 killed in Pakistan mall fire

AFP, Karachi
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:12 AM

At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured yesterday by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi, officials said.

More than 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far," said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organisation, which runs a rescue service.

He said 35 people were injured, with seven of them in serious condition.

"At least 40 people have been rescued," he added.

Shabbir Ali, a provincial health ministry spokesperson confirmed the death toll and number of injured persons.

Hussain said the fire was started by a generator short circuit and spread to engulf two floors of the building.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ট্রান্সপারেন্সি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল বাংলাদেশ
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার জনস্বার্থকে প্রাধান্য দিন, জনগণকে সুযোগ দিন: টিআইবি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনী তফসিল ঘোষণার পূর্বে ও পরবর্তীতে দৃশ্যমান সব নির্দেশক অনুযায়ী অবাধ ও অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচনের সম্ভাবনা সম্পূর্ণ নির্মূল-প্রায় বলে মন্তব্য করে গভীর উদ্বেগ জানিয়েছে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে