X blocked in Pakistan over nat’l security

Pakistan's interior ministry said yesterday it blocked access to social media platform X in February on national security concerns, confirming a long-suspected shutdown.

Users have reported problems using X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan since mid-February, but the government has made no official announcements. The interior ministry mentioned the shutdown in a written court submission yesterday.

"It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban," said the report, seen by Reuters.

It said Islamabad took up the issues with X, which demonstrated a reluctance to resolve them. "The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation", the report said.