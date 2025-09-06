Says Pakistan after UN plea to pause mass expulsion of Afghans

Representational image. Afghan women and children walk along a road as they move to a safer place following a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 4, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan's government yesterday said "we decide who stays", after the United Nations refugee chief urged the country to pause its mass expulsion of Afghans after a major earthquake.

Thousands of Afghans who were registered as refugees have surged over the border from Pakistan in recent days, with returns escalating despite a weekend earthquake that killed 2,200 people and flattened entire villages in Afghanistan.

It prompted a call by Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees: "Given the circumstances, I appeal to the (government of Pakistan) to pause the implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan."

Pakistan has hosted Afghans fleeing violence and humanitarian crises for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion to the 2021 Taliban takeover.