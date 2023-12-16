Trial of Imran Khan

Pak media ban raises transparency concerns

A Pakistan court has banned media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, raising concerns about transparency ahead of national elections in February.

Banning coverage of the trial could taint the coming vote under a caretaker government, which the country's election commission says is favouring Khan's opponents.

The charges against Khan are related to a classified cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington last year. Khan is accused of making the cable public, which is punishable under the Official Secrets Act up to 10 years in prison.

The decision to hold a closed-door trial and the media ban on its proceedings came in the opening of the trial in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to a court order issued late on Thursday.