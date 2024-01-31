State Secrets Case: Pak court jails Imran for 10yrs ahead of polls

His lawyers to challenge verdict in higher court

A Pakistan court jailed Imran Khan for 10 years yesterday for leaking state secrets, the harshest sentence the former prime minister and cricket superstar has received and announced just days before a general election.

The special court found Khan, 71, guilty of making public the contents of a secret cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said. Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also sentenced to 10 years in the same case.

Khan had earlier been sentenced to three years in jail in a corruption case in August, which ruled him out of the public spotlight ahead of the February 8 election.

The court is likely to issue a written verdict within a day or two. Khan's PTI party said it would challenge the ruling. "We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, posted on social media platform X.

The PTI has not called for protests or demonstrations before the election. A bomb in Pakistan's Balochistan region killed three PTI members yesterday, the party said, hours after Khan was sentenced. There were no details of who was responsible.

Khan aide Zulfikar Bukhari told Reuters that the legal team was given no chance to represent Khan or cross examine witnesses. The proceedings were carried out in maximum security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Another of Khan's lawyers, Ali Zafar, told ARY television that given the circumstances of the trial and sentencing, the chances of the case being quashed on appeal were "100 percent".

Bukhari called the conviction an attempt to weaken support for Khan. "People will now make sure they come out and vote in larger numbers," he told Reuters.

Khan was previously sentenced to three years in a corruption case, which had already ruled him out of the election next week.

His legal team was hoping to get him released from jail, where he has been since August last year, but the latest conviction means that is unlikely even as the charges are contested in a higher court.

The party of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's main political opponent, said the verdict was not harsh enough.

"I think, based on his carelessness and crime - pertaining to important national interests - this is a very light sentence," Ahsan Iqbal, a senior Sharif aide, said in a TV interview.

Analysts believe Sharif's party is the frontrunner to form the next government. Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were convicted and jailed over graft allegations days before the last general election in 2018.